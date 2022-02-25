CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced on Friday that there will be a third round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits available for students who qualify for free or reduced-price school meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US Dept. of Agriculture (USDA) approved the third round of P-EBT under the National School Lunch Program on Feb. 18.

“I am once again grateful for an additional round of this extremely important funding,” Gov. Justice said. “Our children are our greatest treasure in West Virginia and making sure our kids have enough to eat is absolutely the most important thing we can do. I commend our state agencies that have worked with these federal resources, so our children have access to the meals they need.”

The West Virginia Dept. of Education says that P-EBT funding has resulted in more than $328 million in food assistance for West Virginia children since 2020. The next round of benefits is expected to total $82 million.

“While we may be working through phases of the pandemic, child nutrition needs will always be among our chief concerns,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “We know these extended benefits are meeting a critical need to sustain development and learning among our children.”

Benefits will be rolled out by the DHHR in April of 2022, and they will be applied retroactively to the beginning of the school year. Families will receive a single issuance for the fall 2021 term and two more payments for the spring 2022 term.

Families should expect a letter from the DHHR in the mail with information about their student’s P-EBT benefits.

Any students who received P-EBT last school year and are still eligible this year will have new benefits loaded onto their existing cards. Newly eligible students will get a new card in the mail.

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has provided uncertain times in our schools,” said Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Bill J. Crouch. “It is our hope that these payments will assist families in keeping children nourished and ready to learn.”

For updates, families can visit the West Virginia P-EBT website.