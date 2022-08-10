For the 20th anniversary of the Smart529 Scholarship, three students will be given a $20,000 scholarship to be put towards their education.

State Treasurer Riley Moore was with students and faculty of Piedmont Elementary School in Charleston to launch the sweepstakes.

In a packet given to 13 News, the scholarship gives eligibility requirements for both the student and the parent and/or legal guardian.

The requirements are:

Student must be 14 years old or younger as of Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022

Entries are to be completed by a parent or legal guardian

The child and the parent or guardian must be West Virginia residents

One entry per student

Multiple students in the same household can apply

The principal of Piedmont Elementary School, Ashley James, says this is a great opportunity for the students to look ahead to the future.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the younger students to start planning now, thinking about what their future is, what they want to be, and it would be a great kickstart to someone’s college fund,” James said.

Students or parents or guardians who want to enter can visit the State Treasury website by clicking here.

One winner will be announced each month from Oct. 2022 to Dec. 2022.