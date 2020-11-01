Three to quarantine after positive COVID-19 test at Huntington High School

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Three people are asked to quarantine after a person tested positive for COVID-19 at Huntington High School.

Cabell County Schools officials say the person was last at the school Thursday, Oct. 29.

Officials say two additional people have been asked to quarantine after contract tracing by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

At this time, Huntington High School remains open on the blended learning schedule.

