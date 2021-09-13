Thundering Herd tries out their green thumbs

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s International Housekeeping and Environmental Sciences week,

and the Thundering Herd is celebrating by testing out their green thumbs.

This week, faculty and staff will have the opportunity to partner with a campus sustainability worker so they can learn firsthand the effort required to maintain the university’s campuses and facilities.

“It takes a large enterprise to run a university,” said Dr. Gilbert. “Lots of people and there are a lot of people that go unnoticed sometimes. This is a way for us to notice those people and to give them the respect that they deserve.”

Dr. Gilbert was hard at work in the student gardens Monday and said the goal is to honor the hard work of the University’s housekeeping, grounds, and sustainability staff.

“It’s important for them to know that we recognize the duties that they have as being critical to the university,” said Marshall University President Dr. Jerome Gilbert. “They are a tremendous asset our sustainability program and I’m very proud of it.”

Dr. Gilbert said he learned a lot of tips and tricks while out in the gardens and that the University will continue to honor its workers all week long.

