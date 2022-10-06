INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State University and Toyota West Virginia partnered up to promote STEM initiatives to local middle school students.

The Yellow Jacket Innovators will introduce STEM career programs through activity kits.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor, STEM careers are among the highest-paying jobs and employees are expected to grow by nearly 11%.

Local educators say they are excited about the partnership and say it is important to teach students about these careers at a young age.

“As long as Toyota’s been in the area, and we’ve been in West Virginia for 26 years now, you’d be surprised by the number of people who don’t know what we do or even what we are so this is a great way to give them some exposure to the plant and what it is but doing it right there in the classroom,” Davis Rosier, President of Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia, says.

Toyota presented WVSU officials with a $10,000 grant to help start the program as a part of Thursday’s announcement.