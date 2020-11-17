Toyota gives $200k to local county schools

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Putnam County School has received a $200,000 grant from Toyota to assist Putnam County families to provide wi-fi internet access with remote learning.

Toyota West Virginia President, Srini Matam and the Toyota USA Foundation presented the grant Monday, Nov. 16 at the Putnam County Board of Education Meeting.

The grant is part of 31 grants totaling $3.4 million recently awarded to communities across the country.

Putnam County Schools superintendent John Hudson says the grant will help fund both the in-person and remote learning required during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has strained school budgets tremendously as districts plan for in-person and remote learning for more than 9,000 students. While Putnam County Schools provided families with this need at the beginning of the school year, this grant provides the funding to offset this cost nearly 100 percent. The silver lining is seeing the community support for our schools and we greatly appreciate Toyota’s continued support of education in our community.” John Hudson, Putnam County Schools superintendent.