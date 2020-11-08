Two counties in red, nine in orange on WVDE School Alert Map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education reports two counties are in red and seven are in orange on this week’s School Alert Map.

As of Saturday, Nov. 7, Mingo and Mineral counties are in red. Earlier today, Mineral County was removed from the red on the County Alert System. Mingo county has been in red on the School Alert System since Saturday, Oct. 31 and on the County Alert System since Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The nine counties in the orange are Hampshire, Jackson, Lincoln, Marshall, Ohio, Putnam, Tyler, Wood, and Wyoming.

Five counties are in gold, including, Berkeley, Jefferson, Morgan, Pleasants and Wetzel

Yellow counties include Boone, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Kanawha, Lewis, Marion, McDowell, Monroe, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Upshur, and Wayne.

Counties in green are Barbour, Braxton, Brooke, Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Grant, Greenbrier, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Logan, Mason, Mercer, Monongalia, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Taylor, Tucker, and Webster.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.