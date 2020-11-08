Two counties in red, six in orange on WVDE School Alert Map

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education reports two counties are in red and six are in orange on this week’s School Alert Map.

As of Saturday, Nov. 7, Mingo and Mineral counties are in red. Earlier today, Mineral County was removed from the red on the County Alert System.

Mingo county has been in red on the School Alert System since Saturday, Oct. 31 and on the County Alert System since Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The six counties in the orange are Marshall, Berkeley, Morgan, Upshur, Wyoming and Wayne counties.

Eight counties are in gold, including Tyler, Wood, Jackson, Putnam, Logan, Monroe, Clay, Braxton, and Jefferson counties are in gold.

Yellow counties include Summers, Mercer, Raleigh, Lincoln, Cabell, Boone, Webster, Roane, Wirt, Ritchie, Wirt, Pleasants, Wetzel, Ohio, Barbour, and Hampshire counties.

Kanawha remains in green for a second week in a row. Other counties in green are Hancock, Brooke, Monongalia, Marion, Taylor, Preston, Doddridge, Harrison, Tucker, Grant, Hardy, Pendleton, Randolph, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Nicholas, Fayette, McDowell, Mason, Calhoun, Gilmer and Lewis.

