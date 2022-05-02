CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The University of Charleston hosted two in-person commencement ceremonies, undergraduates at 10 a.m. and graduate students at 1 p.m., on Saturday, April 30 in the Wehrle Athletic Arena.

The 134th class included about 700 graduates total from the Charleston and Beckley campuses and online. Approximately 400 of those students participated in the ceremonies on Saturday. Students graduated from UC’s School of Arts and Sciences, School of Health Sciences, School of Pharmacy and School of Business and Leadership.

(Photo courtesy of UC)

(Photo courtesy of UC)

(Photo courtesy of UC)

(Photo courtesy of UC)

The speaker for the 10 a.m. ceremony was UC alum Magie Cook, a motivational speaker and the creator of “Maggie’s Salsa.” Additionally, Cook received an honorary degree.

Judge Elizabeth Walker delivered a commencement speech for the 1 p.m. ceremony and also received an honorary degree. Justice Walker was elected to the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia in 2016 and served as Chief Justice in 2019.

Footage of the undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies can be viewed on YouTube. A virtual recognition was also uploaded. Click here to view the program for the 2022 UC Spring Commencement Ceremony.