CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — RegisteredNursing.org released its yearly list of best online programs for registered nursing (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN). The University of Charleston’s (UC) online RN to BSN program was recognized as one of the best in the state.

UC is number two on the list for the 2022 Best Online RN to BSN Programs in West Virginia.

UC’s online RN to BSN program provides instruction on patient education, community health and nursing management, allowing graduates to perform various patient care roles.

RegisteredNursing.org said online learning is crucial now more than ever. “University of Charleston’s nursing program is leading the way and helping to secure the future of nursing,” the organization said.

Other West Virginia colleges and universities recognized for their online RN to BSN programs include Davis and Elkins College (#1), Wheeling University (#3), Bluefield State College (#4) and Fairmont State University (#5).

