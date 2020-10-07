Universities suspend ACT, SAT score requirements during COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Several colleges and universities in the United States are no longer using ACT and SAT scores as part of their admissions process. One of the main reasons has been COVID-19.

“Nationwide there has been a push where some states are de-emphasizing the ACT/SAT as a requirement,” explained Dr. Corley Dennison, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs for the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

In West Virginia the Higher Education Policy Commission voted in July to suspend those test scores as a requirement for college admission at least during the Governor’s emergency order.

COVID-19 has made taking the tests a significant obstacle.

“This COVID-19 has made us think about a lot of things in different ways and this is simply one of them. The SAT goes back to before WWI. They’ve been used for more than 100 years so this has been a big change for the institutions. But they’ve adapted quite well,” he said. Dennison said colleges and universities all across the country are looking at alternative ways to assess students.

“There’s been a number of studies that indicated high school GPA is a pretty strong indicator of how students will perform in college,” he said. But Dennison explained there are some questions things like grade point averages and attendance can’t answer.

“One issue that we might have in not taking the test is placement in math courses and english courses,” he said.

As for how this will impact college entrance requirements after COVID-19 he said it is too soon to say.

“We’ll see how this goes and how the colleges respond to it,” Dennison said. “Then we’ll have that conversation when the order is lifted.”

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.