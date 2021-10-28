Marshall University names Brad D. Smith as school’s next president

UPDATE (11:47 a.m. on Thursday, October 28): On Thursday, Marshall University announced that Brad D. Smith will be the school’s new president.

Smith was previously the co-founder of the Wing 2 Wing Foundation. He was also the CEO of Intuit. Smith is a Kenova native and attended Marshall.

Outgoing Marshall president Jerome Gilbert will remain in his position until the end of 2021.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin released the following statement on the university’s announcement:

“Brad Smith is a proud West Virginian and accomplished businessman. He is the perfect person to lead Marshall University in this next chapter and to be a force in helping our entire state succeed and grow. As CEO, Brad led Intuit for 11 successful years and continues to serve as the Executive Chairman, representing West Virginia and Marshall University on a national stage for over a decade. Brad and his wife Alys have continued to give back to the Mountain State, through their efforts at Marshall and the Wing 2 Wing Foundation to spur entrepreneurship across the state. We are proud to welcome Brad and Alys home to Marshall University, and I look forward to working with him in the years to come.”

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Marshall University’s Board of Governors will meet on Thursday at 11:00 a.m., and they are expected to announce the school’s new president.

The five individuals under consideration are, in alphabetical order: Dr. Bernard Arulanandam, vice president for research, economic development, and knowledge enterprise at The University of Texas at San Antonio; Dr. Bret Danilowicz, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University; Dr. Robyn Hannigan, provost at Clarkson University in New York; Dr. Kathy Johnson, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and Mr. Brad D. Smith, co-founder, Wing 2 Wing Foundation.