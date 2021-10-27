Wayne County students face virtual learning challenges

WAYNE COUNTY, WV—As the pandemic continues, students and teachers continue to face challenges as they adapt to the new normal.

This school year, Wayne County Schools have around 270 students choosing to participate in their virtual learning program.

After their six-week evaluation, around 70 of those students are being asked to return back to in-person learning because they are not reaching the set GPA requirements.

The district said the online learning option has been very successful for most students. However, they said the students who are struggling virtually are either having issues staying motivated or maintaining a steady internet connection.

“In Wayne County, depending on where you are at in the county, broadband is kind of spotty in places, and it’s hard for students to log on,” said Wayne County Schools Director of High Schools, Greg Miller.

Wayne County Schools Virtual School Principal Kara Porter said, while online learning is beneficial for some, it can create obstacles for others.

“That presents a different struggle,” said Porter. “It isn’t just student performance, it’s all of those factors that combine to add struggles for those learners.”



The district said they think the transition from virtual learning back to an in-person setting will be beneficial to the students struggling.

