HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Starting July 1, West Virginia teachers and other school professionals can expect a 5% pay raise.

Governor Jim Justice signed bill SB 531 into law Monday and those with the Cabell County School District say they believe this is a positive sign of what’s to come for the future of teaching.

How will this affect those in the education field?

“We don’t see a lot of new applicants going into education. So, I think what this does is it shows job seekers and individuals that are making a decision as to what career path they want that public education is something that there are consistent increases. Every year, in our paytables, there’s a pay increase. But being able to provide that cost-of-living increase – which the legislature was able to provide – is a sign that there is future funding available to continue to make sure that salaries are as competitive as possible,” says Dr. Ryan S. Saxe the Superintendent for Cabell County Schools.

He explains that he does believe this will have a positive impact on the current teacher shortage across the state and the continual resignation of teachers across the board.

Saxe also says he believes this pay raise is a step in the right direction, but “not quite where they need to be to make teaching an attractive option for people to chose as a career.”

Is this enough to encourage educators?

“I think we need a longer-range plan to ensure that our wages continue to keep pace with inflation and from a competitive sense that people are choosing to become teachers as opposed to a different career path,” explains Saxe.