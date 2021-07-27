West Virginia Sales Tax Holiday set for this weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia’s Sales Tax Holiday weekend for school supplies and clothing is this Friday, July 30 through Aug. 2.

Governor Jim Justice says that during this weekend, certain back-to-school items are exempt from sales tax such as clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets, and sports equipment.

According to the governor’s office, the average customer can save at least 6% on qualifying purchases, and for purchases in a municipality with a local sales tax, they can save up to 7%.

During the holiday, these qualifying items can be purchased tax-free online or by telephone, mail, custom order, or any other means, including in-store purchases:

Specific clothing with a purchase price of $125 or less

Certain school supplies with a purchase price of $50 or less

Specific school instruction material with a purchase price of $20 or less

Specific laptop and tablet computers with a purchase price of $500 or less; and

Specific sports equipment with a purchase price of $150 or less.

This is West Virginia’s first back-to-school Sales Tax Holiday since 2004.