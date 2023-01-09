KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools (KCS) made a form for previous Capital area students to fill out and possibly be featured as an alumni spotlight in January.

KCS says anyone who attended elementary school in elementary, middle and/or high school in the area can fill out the form. KCS will choose a profile to share on its Facebook, Instagram and website for the month.

The form asks for general information such as name, email, and current city/town and state. KCS says contact information will not be shared with the public.

The form also asks applicants which local schools they attended, their graduation year and post-high school education. Form fillers can also share professional accomplishments, how KCS prepared them for success and advice to current students.

Required information is noted with asterisks, KCS says.

The KCS Communications Team will email who is chosen as an alumni spotlight. KCS says they will ask for a photo to accompany the selected profile.

Click this link to fill out the form.