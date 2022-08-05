CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The State Superintendent of West Virginia’s schools is asking state school board members to give him a new job.

According to the agenda for the Aug. 10 school board meeting, State Superintendent, Clatyon Burch, is asking the board to transfer him to the Superintendent of the Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.

Burch has been in the position of state superintendent since February 2020, first as the interim and in June 2020, the board made it official.

He became a household name during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading West Virginia students through difficult times.

