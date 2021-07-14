What changes under Ohio’s new Fair School Funding Plan?

FILE – This Wednesday, March 29, 2017, file photo shows students are helped with their homework in the classroom of language arts teacher Jennifer Walters during an after-school program at Circleville Elementary School, in Circleville, Ohio. Advocates for Ohio’s new school-funding plan say it should finally provide a level of fairness and reliability that past spending programs lacked. The Fair School Funding Plan approved as part of the state budget last month spends about $12.4 billion this year and $12.6 billion in 2023. At its core the plan changes how the base per pupil funding amount, or the money the state provides districts for each student, is calculated. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

COLUMBUS, OH (AP) — Advocates of Ohio’s new school funding plan say it should finally provide a level of fairness and reliability that past spending programs lacked.

The Fair School Funding Plan approved as part of the state budget last month spends about $12.4 billion this year and $12.6 billion in 2023.

At its core the plan changes how the base per pupil funding amount is arrived at. That’s the combination of state dollars and local money that pays for education in Ohio.

The new plan lays out specific parameters for the cost related to expenses faced by a district, such as teacher salaries, technology needs, and the number of administrators.