When is the first day of school in your area?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Many parents and students are getting ready for their first day of classes, but when do they start?
Here is a breakdown of when school starts in your area:
West Virginia
- Kanawha County: Monday, Aug. 9th
- Fayette County: Monday, Aug. 16th
- Braxton County: Wednesday, Aug. 18th
- Cabell County: Wednesday, Aug. 18th
- Jackson County: Wednesday, Aug. 18th
- Lincoln County: Wednesday, Aug. 18th
- Roane County: Wednesday, August 18th
- Wayne County: Wednesday, Aug. 18th
- Clay County: Thursday, Aug. 19th
- Boone County: Wednesday, Aug. 19th
- Mason County: Wednesday, Aug. 19th
- Putnam County: Tuesday, Aug. 24th
- Logan County: Thursday, Aug. 26th
- Mingo County: Monday, Aug. 30th
Ohio
- Jackson Local Schools: Monday, Aug. 16th
- Scioto Valley Local School District: Wednesday, Aug. 18th
- Vinton County Local School: Wednesday, Aug. 18th
- Ironton City Schools: Wednesday Aug. 18th
- South Point Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 18
- Jackson Center Local Schools: Thursday, Aug. 19th
- Gallipolis City School District: Tuesday, Aug 24th
- Meigs Local Schools: Tuesday Sept. 7th
Kentucky
- Martin County: Wednesday, Aug. 4th
- Carter County: Thursday, Aug. 5th
- Lawrence County: Tuesday, Aug. 10th
- Jefferson County: Wednesday, Aug. 11th
- Johnson County: Wednesday, Aug. 11th
- Pike County: Thursday, Aug. 12th
- Lewis County: Wednesday, Aug. 18th
- Greenup County: Wednesday, Aug. 18th
- Elliott County: Wednesday Aug. 18th
- Pikeville Independent Schools: Thursday Aug. 19th
- Boyd County: Wednesday, Aug. 25th
- Floyd County: Monday, Aug. 30th
