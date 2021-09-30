Who are Marshall University’s top 5 presidential candidates?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Marshall University’s search for its 38th president is coming close to an end.

The university received more than 100 applications for the role, and Thursday, the University’s Board of Governors narrowed their search, revealing their top five candidates.

The presidential finalists are (in alphabetical order):

Bernard Arulanandam, vice president for research, economic development, and knowledge enterprise, The University of Texas San Antonio

vice president for research, economic development, and knowledge enterprise, The University of Texas San Antonio Bret Danilowicz , provost and vice president for academic affairs, Florida Atlantic University

, provost and vice president for academic affairs, Florida Atlantic University Robyn Hannigan , provost, Clarkson University

, provost, Clarkson University Kathy Johnson , executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI)

, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) Brad D. Smith, co-founder, Wing 2 Wing Foundation.

The board will now begin the final steps of the process and invite those candidates for on-campus interviews. They said they will make their final decision and announce the new president on October 28th.

