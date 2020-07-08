WV Department of Education releases school re-entry guidance

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education recently released guidance intended to assist schools with their 2020-2021 reopening plans.

The information, released during the July meeting of the West Virginia Board of Education, is on the WVDE’s website and in the West Virginia School Re-entry Toolkit.

According to a statement sent to 13 News, the information offers scenarios and details about face masks, social distancing and other protocols to assist counties as they create re-entry plans.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and the subsequent national and state emergencies have shed a glaring light on critical issues facing children and families,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “Child well-being, equity and access to technology and the achievement gap will be the main focus of our work because they are important aspects of everything we do. Our efforts will continue as we work with our partners and counties to plan and execute a safe and efficient re-entry.”

More than 40 partner organizations assisted in developing focus areas including instruction and learning; physical, social-emotional and mental wellness; career technical education; child nutrition; special education; safe schools and transportation; finance; extracurricular activities/extended activities; and technology.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories