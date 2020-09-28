WV Dept. of Education releases COVID-19 outbreak list

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education has released a list of COVID-19 outbreaks in West Virginia public schools.
According to the West Virginia Department of Education’s website, a confirmed outbreak is described as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.
Officials say the current list of outbreaks is based on information provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Details will be updated as soon as they are made available.
As of Monday Sept. 28, COVID-19 outbreaks in schools include:
- Doddridge County Middle School, Doddridge County, 2 cases
- Maysville Elementary School, Grant County, 2 cases
- Dunbar Primary School, Kanawha County, 3 cases
- Mary Ingles Elementary School, Kanawha County, 4 cases
- South Charleston Middle School, Kanawha County, 3 cases
- Lincoln County High School, Lincoln County, 2 cases
- Logan Senior high School, Logan County, 2 cases
- Sherrard Middle School, Marshall County, 2 cases
- Point Pleasant Primary School, Mason County, 3 cases
- Mingo Central High School, Mingo County, 11 cases
- North Elementary School, Monongalia County, 2 cases
- West Teays Elementary School, Putnam County, 4 cases
- George Washington Elementary School, Putnam County, 3 cases
- Woodrow Wilson High School, Raleigh County, 2 cases
- Daniels Elementary School, Raleigh County, 2 cases
- Trap Hill Middle School, Raleigh County, 2 cases
- Tucker County School Systems, Tucker County, 3 cases
