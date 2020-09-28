WV Dept. of Education releases COVID-19 outbreak list

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Education has released a list of COVID-19 outbreaks in West Virginia public schools.

According to the West Virginia Department of Education’s website, a confirmed outbreak is described as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students/staff from separate households, within a 14-day period in a single classroom or core group.

Officials say the current list of outbreaks is based on information provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Details will be updated as soon as they are made available.

As of Monday Sept. 28, COVID-19 outbreaks in schools include:

Doddridge County Middle School , Doddridge County, 2 cases

, Doddridge County, 2 cases Maysville Elementary School , Grant County, 2 cases

, Grant County, 2 cases Dunbar Primary School , Kanawha County, 3 cases

, Kanawha County, 3 cases Mary Ingles Elementary School , Kanawha County, 4 cases

, Kanawha County, 4 cases South Charleston Middle School , Kanawha County, 3 cases

, Kanawha County, 3 cases Lincoln County High School , Lincoln County, 2 cases

, Lincoln County, 2 cases Logan Senior high School , Logan County, 2 cases

, Logan County, 2 cases Sherrard Middle School , Marshall County, 2 cases

, Marshall County, 2 cases Point Pleasant Primary School , Mason County, 3 cases

, Mason County, 3 cases Mingo Central High School , Mingo County, 11 cases

, Mingo County, 11 cases North Elementary School, Monongalia County, 2 cases

Monongalia County, 2 cases West Teays Elementary School , Putnam County, 4 cases

, Putnam County, 4 cases George Washington Elementary School , Putnam County, 3 cases

, Putnam County, 3 cases Woodrow Wilson High School , Raleigh County, 2 cases

, Raleigh County, 2 cases Daniels Elementary School , Raleigh County, 2 cases

, Raleigh County, 2 cases Trap Hill Middle School , Raleigh County, 2 cases

, Raleigh County, 2 cases Tucker County School Systems, Tucker County, 3 cases

