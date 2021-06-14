WV Higher Education Policy Commission temporarily changes Promise Scholarship requirements

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The merit-based Promise Scholarship helps West Virginia students achieve certain academic requirements to pay for college. But this year, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission is making some changes to avoid leaving money on the table.

Students who may not have qualified for the Promise Scholarship before can now thanks to those changes that, among other things, reduce the qualification requirements. The move comes after news that far fewer students than usual were eligible.

“We recently received all of our SAT and ACT test scores for this past year and as we were going through the matching processes to see who was eligible it seemed we were having a shortfall in the number of those eligible for Promise this coming year,” said Brian Weingart, Senior Director of Financial Aid.

He said challenges from the pandemic have taken a toll.

“Normally we receive 17,000 SAT and ACT tests individually and we’ve received half of those this year because all the tests from spring were canceled a lot of test sites were closed this past fall,” he explained.

Some of the changes include extending the ACT and SAT testing deadline, lowering the qualifying score and allowing super scoring.

Weingart said the hope is that by being more flexible they can make sure the money available helps as many students as possible get an education.

“We received $47.5 million from the legislature for Promise and obviously we don’t want to be sitting on money. So we want to be able to use those funds to help students,” he said.

The deadline for applications is July 1. To find out more about the specific changes click here.

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.