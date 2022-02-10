WV launches new program to combat teacher shortage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The West Virginia Department launched a new program to help recruit and cultivate teachers in the state amid a teacher shortage.

TeachWV.com has been newly revised and will serve as a resource for people who want to earn teaching certificates.

21 counties will participate in the pilot of a Grow Your Own (GYO) teacher preparation program, which is designed to provide “innovative, low-cost pathways into the teaching profession.” The program is modeled after the nursing career technical education pathway. Students can start earning credits and classroom teaching experience even before they graduate high school.

The participating counties will work with colleges and universities to give students college-level instruction and also support them as they start down their career path. Students will be eligible to return to the classroom as the teacher of record once they reach their senior year in college.

“The Grow Your Own pathway is teeming with potential,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “The county option is a good step forward, but we expect to offer other opportunities for licensure that will give people more flexibility as they explore the profession. We are at a critical stage, along with the rest of country, in dealing with the teacher shortage and we must work creatively, collectively and with consistency to address the challenges to recruitment and retention.”

The following counties will participate in the program: