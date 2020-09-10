WV legislator announces bill to help families fund education

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many hardships for parents and students when it comes to education.

One West Virginia legislator wants to try once again to help families pre-fund education, but not everyone agrees.

Del. Joshua Higginbotham (R-13th District) announced Thursday his intent to re-introduce a bill to create education savings accounts, or ESAs, for West Virginia students.



“It allows parents to be able to use taxpayer funding for books, for online schooling, for other educational resources that students right now during the pandemic or a school shut down, may not have access to otherwise,” he said.



ESAs are like 529s, which generally are tied to the stock market. The difference is ESAs are used for students K-12.

529s are used so parents can put aside money for their child’s college tuition.



“A lot of wealthier kids right now have unfair advantages over poor West Virginia students,” Higginbotham said.



Higginbotham, who is Vice Chairman of the House Education Committee, thinks the bill will help. Some educators do not agree.



“It takes money away from public education. There are not the oversights needed to just give the money out the way Del. Higginbotham plans to,” Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, said.



But, Higginbotham says the money does.



“With ESAs, at least what we’ve seen in other states, the majority of money still goes to the public school system. It still goes to fund traditional public education,” Higginbotham said.



Lee says that wouldn’t work in West Virginia where funding in education varies from county to county.



“We really need to look at properly funding all of public education and not picking winners and losers,” Lee said.



Lee says his organization opposed the bill when it was introduced last year, and will do so again when this bill is introduced in January.

