WV Promise Scholarship deadline extended

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission voted to extend the deadline for current high school seniors to apply for the Promise Scholarship.

After a special meeting Thursday, March 11, the Commission says the deadline has been moved to July 1, 2021. Compared to last year, applications for the merit-based scholarship were down 27% as of the original March 1 deadline due to challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic which prompted West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to call for an extended deadline, the Commission says.

The scholarship and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) are due by July 1, however, students will have until the end of August to earn the qualifying ACT and SAT test scores to be eligible for the scholarship.

“Our high school seniors have been working so hard to stay on track for their futures, and we want to give them every opportunity to access the support they need to continue their education,” said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor for Higher Education. “With this extended deadline and additional testing opportunities, we hope students and their families have greater peace of mind as they plan for college this fall.”

The governor has also recently said the state will cover costs for one ACT On-Campus exam for Promise Scholarship applicants who have not qualified yet. The HEPC says institutions are working to schedule those testing dates, which will be posted on the HEPC website as they become available.

The eligibility requirements for the Promise Scholarship have not changed:

ACT: 22 composite score with a minimum of 20 in English, math, science, and reading.

SAT: 1100 total score with a minimum of 520 in math, and 530 in evidence-based reading and writing.

The application for the Promise Scholarship is available online. FAFSA is free and available through the U.S. Department of Education at fafsa.gov.

Students and families who need assistance with the applications can call the state’s financial aid hotline at 877-987-7664. Students can also sign up for West Virginia’s text-message college counseling program, “Txt 4 Success,” online at http://www.cfwvconnect.com/txt-4-success/.