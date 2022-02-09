WVBE hears updates on school construction projects

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Updates on construction for schools in Kanawha and Nicholas County were heard by the West Virginia Board of Education during its meeting in Charleston.

After the floods of 2016, both districts now require eight new schools.

Kanawha County projects include a new Clendenin Elementary School and a new Herbert Hoover High School.

Nicholas County projects include new high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools. The project also includes a new Nicholas County High School.

They say the schools are expected to be finished in 2023 and 2024.