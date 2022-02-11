INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK)—The search for a new president at West Virginia State University is moving on to a new phase.

Friday was the application deadline, and a spokesperson tells 13 News that approximately 40 applications have been received.

Now, the search committee will begin reviewing those applications. From there, finalists will visit the campus to meet with faculty, students and alumni.

Officials say they hope to name a new president in March or April.

The school’s previous president resigned in July after cabinet members wrote a letter of no confidence to the board.