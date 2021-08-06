WVSU pays off more than 2,900 students’ balances with CARES Act funds

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK)—In a release sent on Friday, West Virginia State University said that the school has paid off the balances of more than 2,900 students who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university used more than $816,000 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund established by the federal CARES Act to pay off the balances owed by undergraduate and graduate students from March 13, 2020 through the summer 2021 term. This covered tuition, fees, room and board and other unpaid student balances.

“We understand the past two years have been a hardship for our students and their families and we wanted to take this action to help ease their financial burden,” said WVSU Vice President and Chief of Staff Ericke S. Cage. “We did not want an unpaid balance owed to the university to be a reason that someone chose not to continue with their education.”

Qualifying students do not have to take any action to receive this aid. Funds will automatically be applied.