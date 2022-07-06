Mingo County, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia University (WVU) School of Nursing is offering a free continuing education opportunity to Mingo County nurses.

The Faith Community Nursing program through the WVU School of Nursing focuses on promoting holistic health, intentionally caring for the spirit, and preventing or minimizing illnesses in faith communities.

The course usually costs $400, but it will be free to Mingo County nurses in the fall. Scholarship funds are available for 20 nurses, thanks to the $50,000 grant from the Pallottine Foundation of Huntington.

After the course is completed, nurses will earn 40 hours of nursing continuing professional development and a national training certificate as a faith community nurse through Westberg Institute.

