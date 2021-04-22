WVU to continue to waive standardized tests for admission due to COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY)—As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the ability of many college-bound high school students to take either the ACT or the SAT, West Virginia University has joined a growing list of institutions extending a relaxation of test score requirements in its admission policies.

“Just as we did in fall and spring 2021, if a student is not able to take the SAT or ACT, we will still admit them to WVU as long as they have shown academic ability on other areas of their application,” said George Zimmerman, WVU assistant vice president of Enrollment Management. “For example, we have found that GPA is often a better predictor of college success and reflects a student’s overall academic performance.”

While test scores may be required to get the most aid, Zimmerman noted many students will qualify for significant award through the Go First Scholarship awarded on high school GPA.

Some students who do not meet specific program requirements and are admitted under the test-optional process will begin their careers in the WVU Center for Learning, Advising and Student Success to better ensure they have resources to excel in their interests and goals related to their majors.

“It’s also important for students to understand that WVU has implemented a ‘no harm policy,’’ Zimmerman said. “We are encouraging students to send along any academic information they have as soon as possible, and then our Admissions team will use only the information that best represent the student’s abilities when considering applications.”

The policy, currently in effect for fall 2021, will remain in place for the fall 2022 and spring 2023 terms, and will be re-evaluated over the next year for future terms.