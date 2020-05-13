Eight Mountaineer baseball players on Academic All-Big 12 team

Eight members of the West Virginia baseball team were named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Team, the conference announced on Wednesday.
Braden Zarbnisky, Dillon Meadows, Ryan Bergert, Brock Helverson, Zach Ottinger, Tevin Tucker and Zach Burns all made this season’s first team, while Beau Lowery was named to the second team. Zarbnisky was one of just three student-athletes to earn the honor with a 4.0 grade point average.
In total, 125 student-athletes were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Team, including the eight Mountaineers. In order to qualify for the first team, student-athletes must maintain a 3.2 GPA, and a 3.0-3.19 GPA for the second team.
