ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – The Eleanor Town Council approved a project to build a sports complex at the end of Eleanor Industrial Park Road, according to Mayor Cam Clendenin.

He said the town plans to purchase 52 acres of land to build the facility, including sports fields and other features.

“It’s going to be kind of an all-for-one stop or anything recreational sports-wise, and we even want to get creative and do things that aren’t happening at these other complexes,” Clendenin said.

He said it would not only benefit the economy by bringing in revenue, but it will also benefit local families by providing a space to stay active.

“One of the main focuses that we’re going to have is the economic standpoint. We already do a lot of rentals in our other parks and our rental rooms … it’s a good source of income for us,” he said.

According to Clendenin, the project will be partially funded by the town, but they’re looking into state and federal funding as well.

“It’s going to be a slow process with just our funding, but if we can get some matching funds, anything like that or any other contributions, we can get this off the ground a lot quicker and a lot sooner,” he said.

Brittany Parsons is a resident of Eleanor who has a three-year-old daughter. She said it will be a great addition to the community.

“It’s very exciting because Kaylie loves to do gymnastics and play outside so having that so close to home where you don’t have to go very far, she’ll love it,” Parsons said. “We’ll probably be there a lot.”

While some residents are happy about the project, others have expressed their concerns about traffic flow and the need for such a large facility.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In response to these concerns, Clendenin said design plans still need to be finalized, but they are planning to address traffic flow once the project is started.

“We’re hoping to have a walking path so there won’t be any foot traffic on that road. It would just be vehicles going in,” Clendenin said. “We’re hoping to have a walking path across the railroad tracks so anybody that is walking through town won’t have to go to the end of town. They can cut over earlier.”