Allison Ball reelected as Kentucky treasurer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican incumbent Allison Ball has won a second term as Kentucky’s treasurer.

Ball defeated Democrat Michael Bowman, a bank executive and former legislative aide on Louisville’s Metro Council.

Ball, of Prestonsburg, says in her first term as treasurer she has been a watchdog of taxpayer dollars, has stopped fraud and embezzlement attempts and promoted financial literacy.

Ball supported a recently passed state law that established the Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission, which is charged with improving the financial literacy of Kentuckians. Ball was also named the chair of the National Association of State Treasurer’s Financial Education and Empowerment Committee.

