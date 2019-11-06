LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican incumbent Allison Ball has won a second term as Kentucky’s treasurer.
Click or Tap Here to View Election Results
Ball defeated Democrat Michael Bowman, a bank executive and former legislative aide on Louisville’s Metro Council.
Ball, of Prestonsburg, says in her first term as treasurer she has been a watchdog of taxpayer dollars, has stopped fraud and embezzlement attempts and promoted financial literacy.
Ball supported a recently passed state law that established the Kentucky Financial Empowerment Commission, which is charged with improving the financial literacy of Kentuckians. Ball was also named the chair of the National Association of State Treasurer’s Financial Education and Empowerment Committee.
More Your Local Election Headquarters Stories
- Michael Adams elected Kentucky secretary of state
- Kentucky’s race for governor drives voters to the polls
- Mike Harmon re-elected as Kentucky auditor
- Ryan Quarles re-elected Kentucky ag commissioner
- Daniel Cameron elected Kentucky attorney general
- Allison Ball reelected as Kentucky treasurer
- Residents vote not to dissolve City of Inez
- Polls close across Kentucky in governor’s race
- 2020 Presidential Election less than a year away
- 2019 General Election Results