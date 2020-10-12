As Election Day nears, current and former Secretary of State Warner and Tennant fundamentally disagree

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Some 58,000 absentee ballots requested by West Virginia voters have been returned.

According to Secretary of State Mac Warner, half of these absentee ballots were requested through a new online portal he set up.

But depending on who you speak with, the portal is doing wonders or it is suppressing the vote.

As Mac Warner seeks a second term as Secretary of State, his challenger Natalie Tennant is taking aim at the state’s online voter portal for requesting absentee ballots.

Tennant cites a recent editorial in The Dominion Post that points out glitches within the absentee ballot request portal, which Tennant says could discourage people to vote altogether.

“I have people all of the time who say they’re worried about their signatures matching, and will they be able to get a ballot?” she said.

But Warner says a hallmark of his tenure has been working directly with county clerks, removing 195,000 names of deceased or moved, out-of-state residents, as well as developing the portal.

“The portal saves the clerks quite a bit of work and it’s much faster than the absentee through the mail-in process; we all know about the issues and sometimes things getting lost in the mail,” he said.

Tennant disagrees.

“He is trying to instill fear into people, whereas I am trying to inspire people to look at all of the opportunities people have to vote.”

As COVID-19 has brought more vote by mail and absentee voting to the center stage, Tennant and Warner disagree on the future of what voting looks like.

“He voted against supporting the Voting Rights Act, the Motor Voter Law and the Help America Vote Act in a resolution among other Secretaries of State, so when we say ‘why would he do this?’ — well, that’s what his core soul believes, he doesn’t believe in these significant voting reforms of our lifetime,” said Tennant.

“I will always advocate for voting in-person if possible, but if you have a health concern, we have given people the opportunity to vote absentee,” said Warner.

The last day to register to vote in West Virginia is on Tuesday, the last day to request an absentee ballot is on October 28th.

Follow Larisa Casillas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.