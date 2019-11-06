Kentucky governor race too close to call

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – The race for governor in Kentucky between incumbent GOP Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic challenger Andy Beshear is too close to call. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Beshear has a lead of 4,658 votes out of more than 1.4 million counted, or a margin of 0.3 percentage points.

Beshear had to overcome an 11th-hour endorsement for Bevin by President Donald Trump, who held a rally in Lexington, Kentucky.

Beshear maintained his focus throughout the race on “kitchen table” issues like health care and education to try to blunt Bevin’s efforts to hitch himself to Trump and nationalize the race. He exploited on Bevin’s feud with teachers over pensions and education issues, an issue that resonated with voters.

There is no mandatory recount law in Kentucky. Bevin may request counties recanvass their results, which is not a recount, but rather a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly.

Bevin would need to seek and win a court’s approval for a recount, the process for which would be dictated by the court.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin is not conceding his close race against Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear in Kentucky.

Bevin told his supporters Tuesday night that the process needs to be followed in such a close race – an apparent reference to the process of checking to ensure ballots were reported and added correctly.

The governor said: “Would it be a Bevin race if it wasn’t a squeaker?” He won the Republican primary for governor by a few dozen votes four years ago.

For his part, Beshear declared victory and told his supporters that he hoped Bevin will honor the election results.

Beshear thanked his family and also acknowledged teachers. During the campaign, Beshear exploited Bevin’s feud with teachers over pensions and education issues, an issue that resonated with voters.

Beshear said, “To our educators, this is your victory.”

