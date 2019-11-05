Beshear scoffs at Trump visit for Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Andy Beshear held an umbrella in one hand and had his other arm around the shoulder of his 10-year-old son, Will, as he left a polling precinct in Louisville.

Beshear is Kentucky’s Democratic attorney general and is trying to oust Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin in Tuesday’s election.

When asked about President Donald Trump’s visit to Lexington on Bevin’s behalf on Monday night, Beshear said outside the polling precinct that Bevin “had to have someone come to town for him, because he knew he couldn’t win it on his own merits.”

