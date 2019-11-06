LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has requested a recanvass of Tuesday’s election results that show he’s trailing his Democratic opponent by several thousand votes.
Bevin campaign manager Davis Paine said Wednesday that the Republican’s campaign is exercising its right to ensure every lawful vote was counted. Bevin has not conceded the election.
A recanvass is a check of the vote count to ensure the results were added correctly.
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says her office received the recanvass request from Bevin.
Democrat Andy Beshear said Wednesday he’s confident in the outcome of the election and is starting his transition to move into the governor’s office. Beshear is Kentucky’s attorney general.
For more election results, click or tap here.
More Your Local Election Headquarters Stories
- Bevin asks recanvass of Kentucky governor vote
- Parents worried about future of Developmental Disabilities board after levy is voted down
- Election officials: Cramblit next Ironton mayor
- Beshear claims victory in Kentucky; Bevin refuses to concede
- Michael Adams elected Kentucky Secretary of State
- Kentucky’s race for governor drives voters to the polls
- Mike Harmon re-elected as Kentucky auditor
- Ryan Quarles re-elected Kentucky ag commissioner
- Daniel Cameron elected Kentucky attorney general
- Allison Ball reelected as Kentucky treasurer