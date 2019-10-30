Bevin touts support for gun-ownership rights

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has touted his staunch support for gun-ownership rights while speaking out against a so-called red-flag proposal to restrict firearms for people perceived as threats.

The governor received an award Wednesday from the National Association for Gun Rights, which has about 5.5 million members nationwide.

During the statehouse event, Bevin said he opposes a proposal that would allow courts to issue temporary orders barring someone from possessing guns based on some showing of imminent danger.

Bevin’s Democratic opponent, Andy Beshear, supports the proposal. The proposal is being promoted by a bipartisan group of Kentucky senators. Bevin says a red-flag law is a “slippery slope” and would erode the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.