Biden selects California Sen. Kamala Harris as running mate

WASHINGTON (AP/WOWK) – Biden picks California Sen. Kamala Harris as his VP, making her the first Black woman on major party presidential ticket.

Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 11, 2020

The former vice president had been expected to announce his choice before the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Milwaukee on Monday.

In March, Biden committed to choosing a female running mate, and he had faced pressure from the Democratic Party to choose a woman of color.

The choice marks just the third time in history a woman has been chosen as a running mate on a major party presidential ticket, and the first time a Black woman has been selected.

There had been renewed speculation recently that Biden would choose California Sen. Kamala Harris after an Associated Press photographer captured handwritten notes Biden held with her name across the top, along with a list of talking points about her.

According to The Associated Press, the points included previous observations Biden has made about Harris: “Do not hold grudges.” “Campaigned with me & Jill.” “Talented.” “Great help to campaign.” “Great respect for her.”

According to The New York Times, there were 13 women who had been under consideration.

They were former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice, Florida Rep. Val Demings, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, California Rep. Karen Bass, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, former Democratic Georgia House leader Stacey Abrams, New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo.

Biden’s campaign and other planners for the Democratic convention are still working out the details over how to produce a virtual convention with only eight hours of programming over four nights from Aug. 17-20, 2020.

The virtual production is slated for 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. EDT each night.

