Biden takes slight lead in Georgia

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks Thursday in Wilmington, Del. with Sen. Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrat Joe Biden is now leading President Donald Trump in the battleground state of Georgia.

By Friday morning, Biden overtook Trump in the number of ballots counted in the battleground, a must-win state for Trump that has long been a Republican stronghold. Biden now has a 917-vote advantage.

The contest is still too early for The Associated Press to call. Thousands of ballots are still left to be counted – many in counties where the former vice president was in the lead. An AP analysis showed that Biden’s vote margins grew as counties processed mail ballots cast in his favor.

