Cabell County focuses on voter safety for the upcoming elections

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The general election is six weeks away, which means campaigns and rallies and polling locations popping up. However, this year the pandemic has made everything a little different.

Phyllis Smith, Cabell County Clerk, sorts envelopes ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Phyllis Smith, the Cabell County Clerk, says the public can expect some changes in safety measures for in-person voting.

With the elections so close at hand, the Cabell County Clerk’s office is humming with activity.

“It’s been really kinda busy, and people seem to be concerned.” Phyllis Smith, Cabell County Clerk

Concerned about ballots getting in on time…and about keeping everyone safe during this pandemic.

Requested mail-in ballots wait to be mailed in the Cabell County Clerk’s office.

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, the June primary elections went off without any COVID-19 cases being attributed to in-person voting. The goal this time around is the same.

“Secretary of State is supposed to give us some PPE, and our EMS has helped us when we were short of stuff.” Phyllis Smith, Cabell County Clerk

Smith says the personal protective equipment order placed with the Secretary of State’s office includes cleaning products, face shields, and masks for poll workers.

“We work hard, hopefully, to keep everything sanitized and try to keep people safe and that’s why we ask people to wear a mask.” Phyllis Smith, Cabell County Clerk

Smith says in these elections there will be three in-person polling locations in Cabell County instead of just two, and that everyone who plans to vote at them must wear a mask.

“We ask people to wear a mask, because it helps their safety and our poll worker’s safety, but no one will be turned away if they don’t. We will provide a mask if someone comes in and doesn’t have it.” Phyllis Smith, Cabell County Clerk

Those three in-person locations include Milton City Hall, Marshall University, and the Cabell County Courthouse beginning on October 21st, from 8:30am to 4:30pm, and they are still in need of poll workers to volunteer.

The last day to register to vote is October 13th, and the last day to request a mail-in ballot is October 28th.

For more information on voting in the general elections, visit this website.

