Canvass of election concludes historic year of voting

UPDATE 3:30 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020: The Kanawha County Commission says the county’s Canvass of the Nov. 3 General Election has been completed as of 11:30 a.m. today, Nov. 9. The absentee and provisional ballots that could be counted by State Code were tallied and new cumulative totals for the election results were run, resulting in 538 additional votes being counted.

The commission declared the election results at 3:02 p.m. State Code permits the commission to certify election results for municipal and county races 48 hours after declaring results. The commission says the statewide races cannot be certified until all counties complete the Canvass and declare results.

The Kanawha County Commission plans to certify the entire election at its regularly scheduled meeting at 5 p.m., Nov. 19.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – On Monday across the state, ballots were canvassed which means election returns are being double verified. It marks the end of a long and hard election year. But, what many don’t know is how much work goes on behind the scenes.

More than 82,000 Kanawha County voters cast their ballot in the 2020 election. That is the largest number the county has ever seen.

The canvass reviews any provisional and absentee ballots that were postmarked on election day, and if appropriate, double checks their accuracy. There’s also a hand count of six different precincts.

“We take all the precautions. We check everything, double-check, and if you follow the law I think West Virginia is the reason we have good elections,” said Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk.

McCormick and her staff have been working everyday since March – when the pandemic began.

What started as a “normal” election year quickly turned into something different when the pandemic forced moving the date of the primary elections, the mailing of thousands of applications for absentee ballots – and then tabulating the results of both the primary and general election. Then there was also the work of handling two rounds of early voting.

Employees at the voter registration office have put their health on the line to ensure West Virginians have a successful election year.

“Our employees have worked from 7 to 7 just about every day…weekends and holidays through this. We’ve been lucky that we haven’t had the virus,” McCormick explained.

She said if someone had contracted the virus in her office, it could have been completely disastrous. Especially because of the extra workload employees had with new election procedures.

“For every person that requested an absentee ballot, we had to go on their record at least three times. So, we had to do that. Then when the ballots come in, you have to code those and run through them. It was a lot of extra work.”

Once the canvass is finished, the commission will declare the results of the election. All counties will be submitting their official results to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office by December 3.

