CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia voters nominated candidates Tuesday in primaries for the U.S. House and the Legislature. Incumbent U.S. Rep. Carol Miller breezed to the Republican nomination in the 1st District, defeating four little-known candidates.

She will face Democrat Lacy Watson in the fall. Watson ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.

In the 2nd District, Republican Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney faced one another. McKinley and Mooney were put in the same district after West Virginia lost one of its three U.S. House seats due to population losses.

The entire House of Delegates and half of the state Senate are up for election this year.