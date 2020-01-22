Congresswoman Carol Miller files for re-election

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Congresswoman Carol Miller has filed her paperwork to run for re-election in 2020.

The republican is seeking a second term in office representing West Virginia’s third congressional district. Miller says she wants to continue working with President Trump to create good-paying jobs, strengthen the economy and protect Social Security and Medicare. She serves on the House Transportation and Infrastructure, Oversight and Reform, and Climate Crisis committees.

“I have been so blessed to be honored by the citizens of southern West Virginia, there is so much work that needs to be done. I look at myself as an ambassador for our state. Letting people know what we have here and help create jobs, let them know we would love for their business to come in. We have wonderful people to employ,” Miller said.

Miller is being challenged by Republican Russell Siegel in the primary. Paul Davis, Jeff Lewis and Hilary Turner are running on the Democratic ticket.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories