County Clerks Offices gear up for early voting in primary election

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Today is the final day to register to vote in West Virginia for the June 9 primary election. County Clerks are getting ready for the big day. But in-person voting may look a little different this year.

The West Virginia National Guard delivered hand sanitizer to the Putnam County Clerks Office on Tuesday ahead of early voting which begins next week.

This is all an effort to protect the health and safety of poll-workers, and voters who plan to cast their ballot in person.

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner told 13 News Reporter Erin Noon, “In a typical election you only see about 2-3% of people request an absentee ballot. But in this election, we are already at about 20% of registered voters across the state, so that’s the big difference in this particular election.”

Despite fewer people voting in-person, Putnam County Clerk Brian Wood says that safety is their top priority. “We never want to get ‘lax’ in how we feel, because obviously this virus is dangerous, and it is concerning, but at the same time we still have to live life.”

While Warner adds, “a lot of people like that tradition of voting on election day, and that is the golden standard.”

A standard that your County Clerks office is trying to protect for many elections to come.

“For the people that want to vote in person, to let you know that we are making extra efforts to try and do what we can to make them feel comfortable and make them feel secure to come and vote in person.” Brian Wood, Putnam County Clerk

If you would like to become a poll worker, visit https://putnamcoclerk.com/election/.

