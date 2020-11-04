County clerks prepare for West Virginia canvass

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – With all the twists and turns that have come with this election year, election day is finally over. But, the election itself is not.

Now, it’s time for county clerk’s offices across the state and country to prepare for canvass, which in West Virginia, is November 9th.

“You take every precinct and you balance out that precinct,” said Vera McCormick, Kanawha County Clerk. “You check everything. How many ballots did they start with, what did they do with ballots and the provisionals. If they came in and someone was on a list, we check and make sure we do all the research on that voter.”

With absentee ballots and mail-in voting this year, it’s now more challenging than ever to prepare for the canvass. That’s because those mailed ballots can still be counted up to the official certification. But McCormick says it will get done.

“Voters should feel good about that because it’s like an audit. If you are doing an audit of your own finances, this here is an audit of the election. What took place, what happened, the results, everything in the precinct balances out,” McCormick said.

In Kanawha County, there were record-setting numbers for early voting. Overall, McCormick said 82,000 people cast their ballots.

Even those who had COVID-19 on election day were able to vote. The clerk’s office allowed 31 people who are currently positive for the virus to go to a designated drive-thru at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department to vote in person. If they couldn’t make that, poll workers went directly to them outside of the hospital.

“We would go to the hospital and the staff there would take the ballot to the voter, let them vote, then bring it back and we waited on it,” said McCormick.

In West Virginia, the various county clerks need to have the final results to the Secretary of State’s office by Dec. 3. In Ohio, the official canvass must be completed by Nov. 24, while in the Bluegrass State, the ballots must be certified by Nov. 23.

