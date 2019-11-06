Daniel Cameron elected Kentucky attorney general

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Republican Daniel Cameron has been elected Kentucky attorney general, becoming the first African American in the state’s history to win the office.

Cameron was backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and President Donald Trump. Cameron will also be the first Republican in 70 years to be the state’s top prosecutor when he takes office.

Cameron defeated Democrat Greg Stumbo, who served as attorney general from 2004 to 2008 and is also a former speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives. Cameron overcame challenges from Stumbo about his lack of experience and a lawsuit from a Louisville resident that said Cameron didn’t have enough years as a practicing attorney to run for the office.

Cameron worked as McConnell’s general counsel and helped push through the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. He also played football at the University of Louisville.

