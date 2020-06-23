Despite absentee voting in KY, Boyd County polling places booming

BOYD COUNTY, BY (WOWK) – It’s primary election day for the Bluegrass State and the polls have been booming.

“This has been, yeah, this has been a huge turnout.” Rob Langford, election sheriff

Boyd County Middle School only three polling places in Boyd County due to the high number of absentee ballots due to the pandemic.

Langford says turnout was bigger than expected. The polling location already had 500 voters casting their ballot this morning.

In preparation for the increased volume of people coming in, poll workers also practiced strict cleaning procedures.

“All the workers are wearing masks. We have the face shields and we offer masks to anybody that wants to come in. Plus, we have hand sanitizer everywhere. We’re sanitizing all the iPads before we use them or after each person uses them. We’re sanitizing and sanitizing all of our equipment after every use.” Rob Langford, election sheriff

Despite the rush, folks have been pleasantly surprised by how fast the whole process has gone with wait times around five minutes and following CDC social distancing guidelines.

“It wasn’t bad at all. I think everything was spaced out, everything looked fine, everybody seemed to have their masks on.”

Barb Sperry, Kentucky voter



Langford estimates 90% of the people casting their ballots are wearing masks.

WOWK is your local election HQ. We will have primary results starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

