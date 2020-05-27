Early voting kicks off across West Virginia

KANAWHA & JACKSON COUNTIES, WV (WOWK) — With now less than three weeks to go before the West Virginia primary election; early voting got underway way today in the Mountain State today.

But it’s wasn’t really early voting that kept workers in county clerks offices busy today.

“So far we have already sent close to 30,000 ballots out and close to 11,000 back in already so people they are voting by mail also,” Kanawha County Clerk Vera McCormick says.

Many clerk’s offices have received higher than average absentee ballots due to COVID-19. There was just under a quarter of a million absentee ballots requested. That amounts to 20% of the registered voters in West Virginia.

According to the Secretary of State Mac Warner:

Statewide absentee ballots requested: 249,263 or 20.3% of registered voters

Statewide absentee ballots cast: 135,726 or 11.1% of registered voters

Registered voters: 1,228,900

However, in Jackson County there was a decent turnout for early voting.

“We had several that were waiting in line for us to open up and we got started off with a bang,” Jackson County Clerk, Cheryl Bright said.

Some voters just wanted to save some time, and others said it was a great civic duty that we have.

Early voting did look a little different this year with clerks offices taking extra precautions, and taking temperatures before allowing people in. Although they recommended wearing a mask, it was not required to cast your ballot.

Now if you did not request an absentee ballot, early voting continues until June 6 and

election day is June 9, and precincts will be open.

